CareDx Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.1M (+33.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDNA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.