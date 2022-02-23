Floor & Decor Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $911.34M (+25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.