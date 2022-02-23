Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 vs. -$0.78 in Q420 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.39B vs. $3.35B last year.

Over the last 2 years, OXY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Occidental easily beat Wall Street estimates in Q3, swinging to a $628M profit from a $97M loss in Q2. The company cited higher crude oil, natural gas liquids and gas prices, as well as lower depreciation, depletion and amortization rates for the improvement.

The firm's chemical business generated record earnings of $407M, and the company raised full-year guidance for the business to $1.45B. It also repaid $4.3B of long-term debt in the quarter, lowering its total debt to $30.9B.

Occidental was among the top buyers at November's federal auction of oil leases in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. More than 300 drilling blocks spanning 1.7M acres of federal waters were leased, the most activity in a federal lease sale since 2014.

Shares crossed the $40 mark for the first time in a year, buoyed by recent strength in Brent crude as OPEC and its allies agreed to raise production, as expected, and improving investor sentiment. J.P. Morgan recently upgraded the stock, noting that the firm "has shown solid execution throughout the COVID-19 downturn, managing a fairly stable production profile at minimal levels of capex," and net debt is set to hit its $25B leverage target in early 2022.

A recent SA analysis was also strongly bullish of Occidental, suggesting that its acquisition of Anadarko may be about to show benefits on cash flow.