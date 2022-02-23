Hot Stocks: SKIN, OSTK, MELI rally on quarterly results; RXT plunges

Wednesday's midday trading was heavily influenced by corporate results, with Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) both soaring at least 20% following the release of their respective quarterly updates.

Earnings news also spurred buying interest in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

On the other side of the ledger, Rackspace (NASDAQ:RXT) dropped despite beating expectations with its headline financial figures. Margin concerns contributed to a double-digit percentage decline.

Gainers

Beauty Health Company (SKIN) posted a substantial gain in intraday action, bolstered by strong quarterly results. The stock jumped 36% after its Q4 sales more than doubled from last year and the skincare products maker gave an upbeat forecast.

Looking ahead, the company projected 2022 sales of $320M-$330M, compared to the $313M that analysts were predicting. SKIN also projected adjusted EBITDA of about $50M for the year after posting a figure of $8.5M in Q4.

The release of quarterly results also gave a major boost to Overstock.com (OSTK). The online retailer topped Q4 earnings projections by about 38%, even though sales retreated nearly 9% from last year. Shares rose 20% in midday action.

Investors also reacted to news that Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) has made a strategic investment in tZERO, a trading platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets that OSTK has invested in.

MercadoLibre (MELI) represented another big gainer in the wake of its quarterly report. The stock climbed more than 6% after the Argentina-based online marketplace survived macroeconomic headwinds to record 60% revenue growth and an increase in its gross margin.

Decliner

Rackspace (RXT) dropped 17% in intraday action despite Q4 results that surpassed projections. Investors fled the stock on worries about its margins and free cash flow.

The cloud computing company predicted that its Q1 operating margins would dip to 14.2% compared to the 15.7% mark seen in Q4. Following the results, analysts at BMO Capital Markets and Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock.

