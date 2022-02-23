Precious metals company SSR Mining soars 9% after solid beat: Q4 Earnings

Feb. 23, 2022 12:47 PM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is up 9% after the company reported easy beat on both lines in its fourth quarter's earnings results.
  • Revenue of $407.92M (+10.0% Y/Y) beats consensus by $18.44M.
  • The company has delivered fourth quarter production of 211,717 gold equivalent ounces at AISC of $961/oz.
  • Gross margin was 38% vs. 41% a year back.
  • Operating Income was $118.82M.
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $184.6M and free cash flow of $148.7M in the fourth quarter, contributing to full year operating cash flow of $609M.
  • Dividend was increased 40% to $0.07/share.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01.
  • Gold Mineral reserves and resources for year-end up 14% or 1.1M ounces.
  • SSR Mining has also increased its ownership in the Copper Hill joint venture to 70%.
  • Outlook: The company has announced three-year production guidance of 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces. FY2022 AISC guidance of $1,120 to $1,180 per ounce.
