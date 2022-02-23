Two proxy advisers switch to support Disney executive pay plan
Feb. 23, 2022 12:48 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Two influential proxy advisory firms have reversed course and are backing Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) executive pay plan, while one is sticking with opposition, two weeks ahead of the company's annual meeting.
- The switches come after the year-end retirement of Executive Chairman Bob Iger relieved some concerns about compensation duplication.
- Institutional Shareholder Services had opposed Disney's pay plan, but now urges support "with caution" after the company acted to address shareholder concerns. It notes that current CEO Bob Chapek earns less than Iger did: Chapek's first full year as CEO ended with $32.5 million in compensation, while Iger made $45.9 million.
- Glass Lewis also had previously recommended voting against the plan, but now believes the approach is aligned with Disney's peers (if not great: It has raised Disney's executive pay grade to a D from an F).
- Egan-Jones, though, is still opposing the plan, saying that it needs "attention."
- Disney's meeting is set for March 9 at 1 p.m. ET; review its proxy statement here.