Sprouts Farmers Market Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETSprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.30 (-38.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.47B (-8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SFM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Stuart Barnes last week wrote with Buy rating, "Sprouts Farmers Market And The Conservation Of Attractive Profits".