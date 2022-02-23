Laser Photonics files to hold $15M IPO

Feb. 23, 2022 12:51 PM ETLASEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

  • Laser Photonics (LASE), a developer of industrial surface preparation and cleaning technologies, has filed to raise $15M through an initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
  • The company plans to offer 3M units priced at $5 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at $5 per share. Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 450K additional units at the public price.
  • Laser Photonics has applied to have its shares listed on Nasdaq under the symbol LASE. Alexander Capital is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal.
  • The company reported revenue of $11M for 2021.
  • Laser Photonics has developed laser technologies for industrial purposes such as corrosion control, laser cleaning, surface conditioning, rust removal, and de-coating. The company’s products are aimed at the sandblasting and abrasives blasting markets.
