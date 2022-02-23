Pembina Pipeline Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETPembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is C$0.69 and the consensus revenue estimate is C$1.94B (-14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Daniel Thurecht recently wrote "Pembina Pipeline: Enjoy Their 6%+ Yield, But Don't Expect To Generate Alpha", rating the stock Hold.