Raytheon Technologies' (RTX -0.2%) Pratt & Whitney unit will delay shipping ~70 jet engines to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) in Q1, held up by a shortage of metal castings from suppliers, CEO Greg Hayes told the Barclays Industrial Conference.

Forgings and castings are among the items that have been hardest hit in the aerospace supply chain and have relatively long lead times, but the components are just some of the parts causing concern in Raytheon's network of 13K suppliers; Hayes said ~380 of Raytheon's parts makers are a "cause for some level of concern."

But Hayes remained confident that Raytheon will be able to meet the higher rates of narrow-body production planned by Airbus and Boeing later in the year, saying "We're still confident in the Pratt numbers, but that will hold down growth in the first quarter."

Raytheon's Q4 results showed that its aerospace segments continued to benefit from the recovery in air travel, while its defense segments stayed solid, Librarian Capital writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.