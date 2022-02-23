LL Flooring Holdings stock higher after Q4 results
Feb. 23, 2022 12:59 PM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- LL Flooring Holdings (LL +17.4%) reports net sales decreased 6.2% Y/Y, as double-digit growth in sales to Pro customers and a 6.4% increase in net services sales partially offset a decrease in DIY sales; and increased 4.2% vs. 4Q19, also driven primarily by double-digit growth in sales to Pro customers and net services sales that more than offset a decrease in DIY sales.
- Total comparable store sales decreased 6.7% for the quarter whereas grew 5.2% for the fiscal year.
- Adjusted gross margin rate fell 70 bps Y/Y to 37.4%.
- The company has increased the authorization under its existing share repurchase program by $35.3M to a total of $50M.
- CEO comment: “We are excited to share today our target for $1.5 billion in net revenue with expanded operating margin by 2024. Our balance sheet is strong, with no debt and total liquidity of $227.2 million at year end, which enables us to invest in our organic growth. In addition, our Board has increased our share repurchase program authorization to $50 million, underscoring strong confidence in the long-term growth potential for our business as well as the financial flexibility we have created to invest in growth and return capital to our shareholders.”
- "We expect 2022 to be a tale of two halves, with a challenging first half turning to growth in the second half. We expect comparable store sales for the first quarter to improve slightly on a percentage basis from the fourth quarter of 2021, to improve again for the second quarter versus the first quarter of 2022, and to show positive growth for the full year 2022.”
- Over the period of one year, stock slipped 48%.
