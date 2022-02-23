Life Storage Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETLife Storage, Inc. (LSI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.84 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $219.08M (+31.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LSI has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.