American Tower Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 1:06 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $2.30 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.41B (+13.7% Y/Y).
- In January, BofA maintains PT at $315, while JPMorgan downgraded AMT on limited domestic macro tower growth in 2022 and likely equity raise given its CoreSite acquisition.
- The SA Quant rating on America Tower is hold, while the Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is buy.
- AMT's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 2.78 ranks the 21st among the top specialized REITs stocks.
- Over the last 2 years, AMT has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- SA contributor BeanKounter Capital is a strong buy rating as it sold off by more than 20%, providing an attractive entry point for long term investors.