Public Service Enterprise Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 1:09 PM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Public Service (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.15B (+31.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PEG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.