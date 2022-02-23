Chevron (CVX +2.1%) unveils a pilot project with Project Canary to lower and independently certify methane emissions at five oil well sites in Texas and Colorado.

Chevron says the environmental assessment firm will review and analyze information on emissions and other environmental aspects at the wells in Texas' Permian Basin and Colorado's DJ Basin, and deploy Project Canary's monitoring devices at some locations.

The companies expect Project Canary's TrustWell certification process to begin in this year's first half, and will be ready to deliver certified responsibly sourced gas to market by mid-2022.

