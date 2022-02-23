Sage Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 1:15 PM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.16 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77M (-99.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SAGE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- In December 2021, Sage Therapeutics and Biogen reported positive zuranolone data in a late-stage depression study.