Iron Mountain Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 1:18 PM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- The SA Quant rating on Iron Mountain is sell, while the Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is buy.
- IRM's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 2.44 ranks the 24th among the top specialized REITs stocks.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Sensor Unlimited issues a buy rating amid price correction.