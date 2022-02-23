CBRE Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 1:18 PM ETCBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CBRE (NYSE:CBRE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+25.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.16B (+18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBRE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.