LivePerson Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETLivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 (-130.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.88M (+21.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPSN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.