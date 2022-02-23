Covetrus Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETCovetrus, Inc. (CVET)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CVET has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.