Feb. 23, 2022

The volatile trading on BRC stock (BRCC -5.8%) continued on Wednesday with shares peeling off 8.10% to $18.37.

The coffee subscription stock has traded as high as $22.80 after the SPAC deal closed earlier in the month.

Black Rifle Coffee Company or BRC calls itself a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support veterans, active-duty military, first responders and serve an expanding customer base by connecting consumers with great coffee and a unique brand experience. The company's products are sold at a long list of retail outlets that include Bass Pro Shops, Cabella's, Casey's General Stores, CVS, Circle K and Walmart. Sales of $430M are forecast for 2023.

The company is expected to post its first earnings report in the next few months.

