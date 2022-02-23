CarGurus Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.91M (+84.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CARG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.