Home foreclosure starts rise to highest level since pandemic started: Black Knight

Home foreclosure starts in January jumped to their highest level in two years, but are still 20% below their prepandemic levels, according to Black Knight's First Look at January month-end mortgage statistics.

As borrower protections put into place during the pandemic expire, 32.9K loans were referred to foreclosure in January, up from 4.1K loans in December, but still less than the 42.8K in January 2020.

About half of the month's foreclosure starts were from borrowers who were already delinquent before the economic effects of COVID-19, and the other half were from borrowers who fell behind on payments in March 2020 or later.

As a result, the national foreclosure rate rose to 0.28%, its highest level since May 2021, but still almost 40% below its prepandemic level.

The national delinquency rate, though, improved to 3.30%. The number of seriously past due mortgages fell by 87K in January as borrowers exited forbearance loans and resumed payments.

With interest rates rising, prepayment activity fell to a more than two-year low to 1.26%, down almost 24% from December.

