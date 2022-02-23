Cepton stock rebounds 23% after sinking in previous session
Feb. 23, 2022 1:23 PM ETCPTNBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) stock rallied 23% on Wednesday, marking yet another wild trading session for the newly public lidar systems developer.
- Shares of Cepton last changed hands at $17.65, up 23%, at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $14.23, dipped to $14.22 before hitting a high of $20.30 in late morning trading.
- The stock sank 20% on Tuesday, closing at $14.40.
- Cepton’s stock began trading on Feb. 11 following its merger with SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., with shares hitting a low of $6.85 during its market debut. The stock hit a 52-week high of $80.16 on Feb.17, which coincided with management ringing the Nasdaq opening bell.
