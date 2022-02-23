Cepton stock rebounds 23% after sinking in previous session

Feb. 23, 2022 1:23 PM ETCPTNBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

photo on spac (special purpose acquisition company) theme. wooden cubes with the abbreviation "spac", on the background of laptop and succulent. business concept image

Ivan Martynov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) stock rallied 23% on Wednesday, marking yet another wild trading session for the newly public lidar systems developer.
  • Shares of Cepton last changed hands at $17.65, up 23%, at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $14.23, dipped to $14.22 before hitting a high of $20.30 in late morning trading.
  • The stock sank 20% on Tuesday, closing at $14.40.
  • Cepton’s stock began trading on Feb. 11 following its merger with SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., with shares hitting a low of $6.85 during its market debut. The stock hit a 52-week high of $80.16 on Feb.17, which coincided with management ringing the Nasdaq opening bell.
  • For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.