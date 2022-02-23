Planet Fitness Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 1:27 PM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+52.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $179.03M (+33.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PLNT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +11.67% on Nov. 4, the day it reported its Q3 results, which beat analysts' estimates.