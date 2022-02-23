Universal Health Services Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETUniversal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.87 (-20.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.13B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UHS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.