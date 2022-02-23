Green Dot Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $309.35M (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDOT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.