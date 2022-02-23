NantHealth Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETNantHealth, Inc. (NH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.01M (-14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NH has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.