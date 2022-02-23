Aerie Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETAerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.68 (+13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.16M (+26.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AERI has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.