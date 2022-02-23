Chatham Lodging Trust Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 1:32 PM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.09 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.02M (+89.48% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLDT has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.