Talos Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+117.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.15M (+73.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TALO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.