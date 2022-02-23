Universal Insurance Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETUniversal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.60 (-90.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.98M (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UVE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.