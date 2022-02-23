IPG Photonics promotes Stukalin to chief operating officer post

Feb. 23, 2022 1:34 PM ETIPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Blue glowing S-curve technology stream banner

sakkmesterke/iStock via Getty Images

  • IPG Photonics (IPGP -0.5%) has promoted Felix Stukalin to chief operating officer of the company.
  • In an SEC filing, the company says it made the move effective Feb. 18. Stukalin has been the company's senior VP of North American Operations since February 2013, and for the prior four years had served as VP, Devices.
  • He had previously worked as VP of Business Development at GSI Group.
  • Previously, former COO Eugene Scherbakov took over as the company's chief executive officer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.