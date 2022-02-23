IPG Photonics promotes Stukalin to chief operating officer post
Feb. 23, 2022 1:34 PM ETIPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- IPG Photonics (IPGP -0.5%) has promoted Felix Stukalin to chief operating officer of the company.
- In an SEC filing, the company says it made the move effective Feb. 18. Stukalin has been the company's senior VP of North American Operations since February 2013, and for the prior four years had served as VP, Devices.
- He had previously worked as VP of Business Development at GSI Group.
- Previously, former COO Eugene Scherbakov took over as the company's chief executive officer.