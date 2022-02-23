PPL Corp's (NYSE:PPL) planned purchase of Narragansett Electric Co. appears to have been approved Rhode Island's utility regulatory. PPL shares pared some losses and are now down 1.2%.

PPL's purchase of NECO from National Grid USA (NYSE:NGG) was approved by Rhode Island's Division of Public Utilities and Carriers, according to filing on the regulator's website.

It's ordered that "joint petition filing by PPL Corporation, PPL Rhode Island Holdings, LLC, National Grid USA and The Narragansett Electric Company seeking the approval of the Division for authority to transfer ownership of Narragansett to PPL Rhode Island, is hereby approved," according to the filing.

The approval comes after RBC on Monday raised PPL to outperform, writing that the upgrade reflects the analyst's belief that PPL will be successful in acquiring Narragansett Electric.

PPL stock weakness on Friday was caused in part by concerns that the NECO transaction may not be approved, but RBC analyst Shelby Tucker wrote in the note that he was not concerned, saying "based on intervener testimony, PPL appears to us to have made a reasonable case that the acquisition fulfills the no harm standard imposed by the state of Rhode Island."

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in September approved PPL's planned acquisition of NECO from National Grid USA (NGG) valued at $5.3B including debt.