Falling Chinese consumer spending, regulatory overhaul push down e-commerce giant Alibaba's Q3 Earnings?
Feb. 23, 2022 1:55 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is RMB16.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is RMB245.79B; strength in results due to cloud computing segment and also in
- Over the last 2 years, BABA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward.
- Barrons cites analysts expecting GMV to come in near $403B, its most ever and 10% more than the same quarter a year ago.
- International commerce represents a growing segment for Alibaba which are expected to see a growth of 16% Y/Y; cloud computing is also another segment which are seen a annual growth of 33%.
- Quick look at the peers revenue performance in the past 1-year:
- In the past 6-months trading, the stock lost 28.5% taking it to trade closer to its 52-week lows; drop in Chinese consumer spending in January, Beijing regulations creating a crackdown on the Chinese tech sector were some of the factors causing investors worry and a sell-off.
- Some investors look at this as a buying opportunity at dips as the company may likely to profit levels in the upcoming year.
- In mid-February, Greenview Capital acquired new position in Alibaba.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: