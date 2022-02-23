Falling Chinese consumer spending, regulatory overhaul push down e-commerce giant Alibaba's Q3 Earnings?

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas

David Becker/Getty Images News

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is RMB16.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is RMB245.79B; strength in results due to cloud computing segment and also in
  • Over the last 2 years, BABA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward.
  • Barrons cites analysts expecting GMV to come in near $403B, its most ever and 10% more than the same quarter a year ago.
  • International commerce represents a growing segment for Alibaba which are expected to see a growth of 16% Y/Y; cloud computing is also another segment which are seen a annual growth of 33%.
  • Quick look at the peers revenue performance in the past 1-year:

  • In the past 6-months trading, the stock lost 28.5% taking it to trade closer to its 52-week lows; drop in Chinese consumer spending in January, Beijing regulations creating a crackdown on the Chinese tech sector were some of the factors causing investors worry and a sell-off.
  • Some investors look at this as a buying opportunity at dips as the company may likely to profit levels in the upcoming year.
  • In mid-February, Greenview Capital acquired new position in Alibaba.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:
  1. Alibaba Stock: Heading For New Crackdown Lows Ahead Of Earnings
  2. Alibaba: All Eyes On Earnings
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.