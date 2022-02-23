Keurig Dr Pepper Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 1:51 PM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.3B (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KDP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.