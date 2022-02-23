Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continued to make strides in the computer market, as its Mac computers gained market share in 2021, according to the latest data from research firm Canalys.

The research firm showed that Apple shipped an estimates 10 million computers last year, gaining 0.3% to finish the year at 11% of the market, good for fourth, behind HP (NYSE:HPQ), Dell (NYSE:DELL) and Lenovo, which had 28.9% 24.5% and 16.8% of the market, respectively.

In total, U.S. PC shipments -- including tablets -- grew 1% to 135 million shipments, including 33.8 million in the fourth-quarter.

Canalys also found that Apple maintained its dominance in the tablet market, albeit one that is shrinking, as overall units shipped fell 10% year-over-year to 45.3 million.

In their findings, Canalys found that Apple shipped just over 19.1 million iPads, accounting for 42% of the market for the full year.

Coming in behind Apple were Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) which accounted for 23.9%, 17.4% and 3.9% of the tablet market, respectively.

During the fourth-quarter, Apple shipped just over 5.1 million iPads, while Amazon, Samsung and Microsoft shipped 3.36 million, 1.79 million and 639,000 units, respectively.

Canalys also discovered that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Chromebook sales had a poor fourth-quarter, with shipments falling 73% year-over-year.

“While it is was an undeniably poor quarter for Chrome, significant declines were expected after the surge in shipments that coincided with peak education demand due to lockdowns,” said Canalys Research Analyst Brian Lynch.

“The education market will return to high levels of output by the 2023/24 school year as school boards seek to refresh devices bought during the pandemic."

Earlier this month, Bank of America said Apple would likely see increased iPhone sales due to the rollout of 5G networks around the world, as well as the possibility of augmented/virtual reality glasses to come later this year.