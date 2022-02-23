Nio smartphone rumors fire up again

Media reports in China on Wednesday indicated that Nio (NIO -4.4%) is planning to launch a smartphone business geared specifically for products to be used with automobiles.

The project is reportedly in the initial research phase with employees being recruited for phone-related jobs like BSP engineers, communication test engineers and imaging chip design engineers.

The Nio (NYSE:NIO) speculation arrived with the electric vehicle maker sector continuing to intersect with the global smartphone industry, with companies like Xiaomi, Huawei, Apple and Sony all active.

The Nio smartphone rumors have also cropped up in the past. Nio (NIO) has stated again that it has no new information to pass on at this point in time.

