Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-27.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.38B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NEM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Shares dropped -4.55% on October 28, after Newmont missed estimates for Q3 earnings and revenues, and cut its full-year production guidance due to the impact of COVID-19 and various operational problems.

The miner forecasts attributable gold production of ~6M oz., compared with an earlier outlook for 6.5M oz., and all-in sustaining costs of $1,050/oz.; it reaffirms guidance of 1.3M gold equiv. oz. from copper, silver, lead and zinc.

In December Newmont announced plans to offer sustainability-linked senior unsecured notes, linked to its performance against 2030 emissions reduction targets and representation of women in senior leadership roles target.

Newmont also forecast FY 2022 gold production of 6.2M oz, and all-in sustaining cost of $1,050/oz. assuming an $1,800 gold price. The increase in gold production reflects growth at the Boddington mine in Australia and Ahafo mine in Ghana.

The company's acquisition of Buenaventura's 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha, South America's largest gold mine, will also boost its production prospects. It expects the sulfides project will add production of 525K gold equiv. oz.year on average.

An SA contributor analysis in January noted that Newmont's cash flow generation remains robust, and the stock is still an "excellent income play".