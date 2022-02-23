Compugen Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 23, 2022 1:57 PM ETCompugen Ltd. (CGEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.86M (-57.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, CGEN has beaten EPS estimates 86% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
