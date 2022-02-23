Vericel Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 1:59 PM ETVericel Corporation (VCEL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-44.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $48.09M (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VCEL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.