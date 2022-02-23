Is Main Street Capital set for another Q4 earnings beat?

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), a principal investment firm, is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 24, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.65 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $72.47M (+16% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MAIN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

MAIN provided Q4 prelim. estimate of net investment income at $0.71-0.73/share. Prelim. NAV per share as of Dec. 31 is $25.24-25.30. In Q4, MAIN originated ~$459.1M in new commitments in its private loan portfolio across 17 new borrowers.

MAIN had reported Q3 earnings that topped consensus estimates and posted record level of dividend income from its portfolio equity investments.

Wall Street analysts on average have rated MAIN stock Buy, while SA’s Quant ratings have given Hold rating.

SA contributor On the Pulse last week wrote “Main Street Stock: 6.1% Yield And Strong Dividend Growth”, rating the stock Buy. The contributor said MAIN continues to be a best-in-class business development firm that outperforms and should be in everyone's retirement plan.

Last month, MAIN said it completed follow-on investments in portfolio companies Direct Marketing Solutions and Nebraska Vet AcquireCo. MAIN also completed a new portfolio investment in Career Team and in a luxury goods retailer in the U.S.

In Dec., MAIN exited its investments in CAI Software on the recapitalization of CAI to a technology-focused buyer. MAIN also completed a new portfolio investment in Johnson Downie and Valley Veterinary Clinic.

Over the past 1 year, MAIN stock has gained 19% in value, but declined 6% YTD.