Lexington Realty Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 2:03 PM ETLXP Industrial Trust (LXP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.19 (-2.11% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.41M (+0.11% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LXP has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.