Etsy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 2:05 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $685.45M (+11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ETSY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- On Wall Street, UBS upgraded Etsy to a Neutral rating from Sell, but threw a spotlight back on where valuation should stand.
- Also, Needham defended Etsy as a top pick for 2022 even after the recent selling pressure. The firm pointed to momentum at the core marketplace post-pandemic combined with a a long runway of GMS/buyer growth.
- "With shares down to 40 times earnings while underlying growth remains very healthy, I am happy to start buying the dip here," writes Marketplace's The Value Investor on Seeking Alpha at Buy Rating.
- Overall, SA Authors and Wall Street analysts give a Buy while Quant flags a Hold rating to Etsy stock.