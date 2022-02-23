AG Mortgage Investment Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 2:06 PM ETAG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.67M (-48.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MITT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.