Papa John's Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 2:07 PM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+77.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $524.23M (+11.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PZZA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.