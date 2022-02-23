RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) has turned 17.2% lower Wednesday (though amid some broader tech weakness) in investor reaction to the company's fourth-quarter earnings, which topped expectations and contained upbeat guidance, and broadly positive reactions from analysts.

The company came in for a number of price target cuts even amid praise for the financial trends. (RingCentral stock has declined more than 41% over six months; see the chart vs. the S&P 500 and XLC fund here.)

Morgan Stanley had perhaps the most notable lackluster reaction to the earnings; it's Equal Weight and it has a Street-low price target of $165 (which still implies 35% upside, taking into account today's action).

"We fail to see a meaningful catalyst that can disprove bear concerns around commoditization of the UCaaS market, even if we believe these concerns are overly pessimistic," the firm says. There's significant value opportunity here, Morgan Stanley says, but it wants to wait until a better catalyst comes into view.

Baird exemplified the disconnect between cut targets and optimism, maintaining its Outperform rating while trimming its price target to $185 from $240. While annual recurring revenue growth decelerated slightly, the company showed strong execution and has a large total addressable market along with strong partnerships, it says.

Deutsche Bank cut its target to $210 from $300; Needham cut its target to $225 from $400; and Piper Sandler to $228 from $352.

On the more Bullish side, Barclays has a $300 price target (implying 144% upside). The strong revenue outlook should arm bulls against competition worries, and adjusted operating margin guidance is also strong, the bank says, though it agrees a "more compelling" catalyst may be needed to boost sentiment.

Check out the company's earnings call transcript for more details.

In a disconnect, while Wall Street as a group holds a Strong Buy rating on RingCentral, Seeking Alpha's proprietary Quant Ratings mark it as a sell with poor grades on valuation, profitability and momentum.