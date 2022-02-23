Beyond Meat Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 2:14 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.68 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $101.92M (-0.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BYND has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- The stock moved about 13% after the meat company attracted a two-notch upgrade from Barclays.
- Shares of Beyond Meat fell 13% after the last earnings report. Options trading suggests a swing up or down of 15% after the report drops, as flagged in this week's Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch.
- Seeking Alpha author gives a Sell on the stock, and Quant Rating is Strong Sell. Wall Street analysts maintain a Hold.
