Tenneco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 2:15 PM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-86.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.18B (-10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.