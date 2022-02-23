Vale (NYSE:VALE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.9B.

Vale reported a Q420 net income of $739M, swinging from a $1.6B loss in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA nearly doubled to $9.1B, lifted by surging sales prices for iron ore, the company's main product, as well as higher prices for nickel and copper.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Shares fell -3.56% on October 29, after Vale missed Q3 earnings and revenue estimates. The firm closed the quarter with a GAAP EPS of $0.76 and revenue of $12.68B (+17.8% Y/Y).

Vale reported a drop in Q4 iron ore output to 82.5M metric tons, below expectations for 85.6M mt, while production of iron ore pellets rose 27.5% Y/Y and 8.8% Q/Q to 9.1M metric tons. Q4 iron ore sales jumped 22.6% Q/Q, but was only marginally up Y/Y.

Full-year iron ore production rose 5% Y/Y to the low of its 315M-335M mt target range; the company maintained its 2022 projection of 320M-335M mt despite rain interruptions.

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale to hold from sell on the back of a higher long-term iron ore price assumption. Iron ore hit a 3m high on the back of Vale's recent operational halt; however, with China housing concerns front-and-center, many analysts remain on the sidelines.

Vale has also been at the center of bullish analysis by SA contributors, citing a potential rally in 2022 for the steel sector amid high demand and low supply.